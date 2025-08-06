Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Traps Congressional Democrats Trying to Visit Detention Center

Democratic members of Congress attempting to visit immigrants at a New York City ICE detention center say they were detained by federal agents.

Representatives Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velazquez
MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images
Representatives Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velazquez

ICE facility workers trapped three Democratic representatives between the fence and the entrance as they denied their lawful attempt at entry to a detention center in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday.

Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center is normally controlled by the Bureau of Prisons but is currently being used by Homeland Security to house detainees. Representatives Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velazquez, and Dan Goldman have the right to visit Homeland Security facilities as members of Congress, even without prior notice. But their visit was denied by the Bureau of Prisons, who claim to have different rules.

“.@ICEgov locked me, @NydiaVelazquez and @RepDanGoldman between the fence and the building entrance of the Sunset Park Detention Center as we tried to conduct our Congressional oversight this morning,” Espaillat wrote on X. “This blatant lack of respect towards the Legislative Branch is a deterioration of checks and balances, all while they hide their atrocities from the public. The people demand answers, and immigrants deserve humanity.”

“We have been trapped in here by a masked agent with no name, and whom we cannot determine who it is because he refuses to show his face,” Espaillat said in the attached video. “We are duly elected members of Congress, and section 527 allows us the oversight responsibilities to go in there and see what is going on with the detention of immigrants.”

ICE has been particularly confrontational with elected officials who show up unannounced, even unlawfully arresting Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and pressing charges against Democratic Representative Monica McIver in May.

Rachel Kahn/
/

You Won’t Believe What Ghislaine Maxwell Told DOJ. Well, You Might.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is seeking a pardon from Donald Trump, told the Department of Justice exactly what they wanted to hear.

Donald Trump, Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at Mar-a-Lago.
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

In a shocking turn, the sex trafficker who could get a pardon from President Donald Trump has not said anything to implicate President Donald Trump.

During her nine-hour interview with Todd Blanche in July, Ghislaine Maxwell told the deputy attorney general that she never saw Trump do anything that would cause concern, sources familiar with what she said told ABC News Tuesday.

The transcripts of the interview, which took place over two days, could be publicly released as soon as this week. It’s not clear whether the administration also plans to release the audio recording of the conversation.

The public is clamoring for more transparency around the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, especially after the Department of Justice clawed back the release of the convicted sex offender’s so-called “client list,” claiming that contrary to prior statements, such a thing didn’t exist.

In July, the DOJ agreed to meet with Maxwell in an attempt to quell MAGA’s rage over the lack of transparency. Trump has also requested to unseal the transcripts of the grand jury trials for Maxwell and Epstein, a move that Maxwell has opposed, as she’s appealing her case before the Supreme Court.

But Maxwell wouldn’t need the Supreme Court if she could get a pardon—which Trump has said he is “allowed” to give, without weighing in on whether he would. She has even offered to testify publicly in exchange for clemency. But as Trump himself could likely be implicated in the Epstein case as the financier’s longtime friend, his power to pardon Maxwell throws suspicion on any testimony she provides.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr. Torn to Shreds for Cancelling Vaccine Research Projects

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has cut $500 million in vaccine development projects.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. walks on the National Mall
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has decided on a “who cares” approach to America’s public health policy.

The vaccine conspiracist announced Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services had directed the cancellation of $500 million worth of vaccine projects, including 22 mRNA studies, because “the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” Kennedy said, without specifying which science or experts were consulted. “We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

Doctors reacted in horror to the news, arguing that Kennedy’s decision to nix the vaccine studies would effectively leave America completely defenseless against another pandemic.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a more dangerous decision in public health in my 50 years in the business,” Mike Osterholm, a University of Minnesota expert on infectious diseases and pandemic preparations, told the Associated Press.

MRNA technology has saved millions of lives and is a crucial tool in combating emerging diseases, particularly the most lethal and contagious ones, such as Covid-19.

Stanford University infectious diseases specialist Dr. Jake Scott wrote on X that HHS was “undermining pandemic preparedness at a time when we can least afford it.”

“The claim that mRNA vaccine technology poses more risk than benefits is simply false,” Scott said, responding to Kennedy’s video statement. “What poses risk is abandoning the most adaptable, scalable vaccine platform we’ve ever had.”

MRNA vaccines have been around for decades but were relatively new to the United States when the coronavirus began to spread. Their use allowed scientists, pharmaceutical companies, and the medical industry to rapidly respond to the virus, shortening the timeline to reach national herd immunity. The technology was heralded as a medical marvel and went on to win the 2023 Nobel Prize in medicine, with abilities that extend far beyond the infectious disease realm: In the years since it debuted on the U.S. market, biomedical researchers have framed mRNA as a potential cancer treatment. But its sudden emergence in the U.S. prompted suspicion from anti-vaxxers, including Kennedy.

Since Kennedy took the reins at HHS, he has removed independent medical experts on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with vaccine skeptics. He warned against the use of the MMR vaccine during Texas’s historic measles outbreak, recommending that suffering patients instead take vitamins. And he founded his new directive for America’s health policy—the “Make America Healthy Again” report—on studies generated by AI that never existed in the real world.

Should it need repeating: Vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. They are so effective they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases, from rabies to polio and smallpox, a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Defends His Ugly White House Renovations in Wild Rant

Donald Trump insisted that the changes were actually philanthropic acts.

Donald Trump looks down while standing on the White House roof
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is planning to make the biggest changes to the White House in over 50  years—and according to him, he’s graciously taking one for the team and helping to fund it himself.

“I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary. My first ‘Paycheck’ went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful ‘People’s House,’” Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social. 

In the past, the president has routinely donated large amounts of his yearly $400,000 salary to causes such as fighting the opioid crisis, repairing monuments, and funding the Department of Veterans Affairs. Trump is the wealthiest ever U.S. president, with a net worth of around $5.5 billion—bolstered recently by profits from his crypto coins.

“Great improvements and beautification is taking place at the White House, at levels not seen since its original creation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added in his post.

Trump’s “beautification” of the White House so far has involved paving over the Rose Garden, hanging a portrait of himself, and a lot of gold paint.

No matter his generosity, Trump’s plans for a 900,000-square-foot ballroom off the East Wing will cost $200 million—far more than Trump himself could cover with his salary. The White House has said the funds will be supplemented by “other patriot donors,” according to The New York Times. 

Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University, told the Times that this could allow people to donate who were seeking “ways to get in good with Trump.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Texas Democrats Trying to Stop Gerrymandering Face Bomb Threat

Political violence in this country is growing day by day.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu speaks to reporters, who record on their phones.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu speaks to reporters on August 4, in Warrenville, Illinois.

On Sunday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called on law enforcement to “hunt down” Democrats who left the state in protest against Republicans’ gerrymandering efforts. On Wednesday, those same Democrats were forced to evacuate the Illinois hotel they were staying in due to bomb threats.

Police responded to the threat around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, and evacuated 400 people, including the Texas Democrats, after a “thorough” scan of the building confirmed that there was no bomb present.

“I am aware of reports that threats were made against Texas elected officials in our state. Threats of violence will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wrote on X. “I have instructed @ILStatePolice to ensure we maintain public safety.”

Democrats left Texas over the weekend in an effort to deny quorum in the state House to prevent Republicans from moving forward with their shamelessly skewed redistricting plans, which are likely to add five more seats to the Republican congressional majority in 2026. And while we’re still awaiting more information about the bomb threat, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott called on law enforcement to round up Democratic politicians like dogs.

“A bomb threat this morning forced an evacuation—because of dangerous republican rhetoric. As a former human trafficking prosecutor, I’ve faced threats before, but never from the Governor or President Trump,” state Representative Ann Johnson wrote after the evacuation on Wednesday. “Paxton told his supporters to ‘hunt us down’—but we won’t be silenced.”

Rachel Kahn/
/

“Cowardly”: Epstein Victim Torches Government’s Actions on Case

Another victim’s family also took aim at Vice President JD Vance’s planned meeting about the Epstein files.

Vice President JD Vance stands behind Donald Trump
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers are blasting the government for its mismanagement of the Epstein files case, and calling for survivors’ perspectives to be formally considered.

After hearing that Vice President JD Vance called a “strategy session” about the Epstein files, in what is presumably another attempt to rectify the administration’s botched efforts at transparency, the family of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre spotted that the guest list had some notable omissions.

“We understand that Vice President JD Vance will hold a strategy session this evening at his residence with administration officials. Missing from this group is, of course, any survivor of the vicious crimes of convicted perjurer and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein,” said family members in a statement Wednesday to MSNBC.

They asked that survivors be given an opportunity to testify, with Giuffre’s family volunteering to testify in her stead. “Their voices must be heard, above all,” the statement said.

Another accuser, Annie Farmer, issued a letter to the court supporting the release of Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury documents. Farmer, via her lawyers, expressed anger at the meager amount of justice that has been brought for “over one thousand victims” who suffered at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell.

“To date, however, the combined forces of our country’s law enforcement agencies have only ever arrested these two individuals in connection with crimes committed against countless young women and girls, and the Government’s recent suggestion that no further criminal investigations are forthcoming is a cowardly abdication of its duties to protect and serve,” the letter says.

The letter goes on to request that the grand jury files be unsealed to “help expose the magnitude and abhorrence of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes.”

Farmer also expressed horror at how Maxwell is “attempting to escape justice” by angling for a pardon.

An underage sex-trafficking scheme should have consequences for every abuser, not just the man at the top. These statements should remind Donald Trump and his administration that to survivors and their families, their fumbling of this case is not just a campaign promise betrayed, it is a miscarriage of justice.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Damning Obama Evidence? See for Yourself.

Tulsi Gabbard took a very long time to say not very much when asked.

Tulsi Gabbard speaks while standing at the podium in the White House press briefing room
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard’s stupendous evidence that former President Barack Obama masterminded the Trump-Russia investigation boils down to a single word choice.

Gabbard was pressed to explain her theory—which has been roundly condemned as a thinly veiled distraction from the Trump administration’s Epstein files scandal—during an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Tuesday.

“You said there was irrefutable evidence that Obama was the mastermind of this intelligence manipulation and the perpetuation of the Russia hoax. What is that irrefutable evidence for our viewers tonight?” asked Ingraham.

Gabbard, in turn, directed Fox’s audience to her office’s website, which hosts heavily redacted versions of her report.

“And those who go in and read this will see how President Obama directed that a National Security Council meeting be called to talk about Russia, that the report that came out of that meeting was filled with tasks that were delivered by James Clapper’s assistant to [FBI Director] John Brennan and to other elements of the intelligence community,” Gabbard said.

“And very specifically, they were tasked to create an intelligence assessment that detailed how Moscow tried to influence the election—not if, but how,” she said.

But that differentiation doesn’t mean very much within the larger context of the Russia investigation, which established—via a Republican-led House investigation as well as a bipartisan Senate investigation fronted by now–Secretary of State Marco Rubio—that Russia had worked to intervene in the 2016 election. So having a president inquire “how” that occurred, rather than “if” it occurred, makes sense.

In MAGA world, however, the difference is apparently treasonous. Several of Donald Trump’s allies have called for investigations as to whether the forty-fourth president committed “treason” by looking into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Other efforts to reframe what Trump has deemed a “hoax” have also proven to be duds. Last week, a declassified report intended to add fuel to a debunked theory that Hillary Clinton cooked up the Trump-Russia connection actually revealed that a critical document to the plot was the likely invention of Russian spies, undermining the administration’s revisionary campaign.

Read more about the reopened Russia investigation:
Bondi’s Obama Grand Jury: The Authoritarian Moment We’ve All Feared
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

GOP Lawmaker Changes Law to Help Relative Facing Child Rape Charges

State Senator J. Stuart Adams had a relative charged with raping a 13-year-old—so he rewrote the state’s consent laws.

Utah state Capitol with a U.S. and Utah flag flying in front
Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
The Utah state Capitol

Republican Utah state Senate President J. Stuart Adams used his power to change local consent law to help a family member facing charges for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Adams’s family member, an 18-year-old high school student, was arrested and looking at four first-degree felonies. Then Adams stepped in.

Before Adams, 18-year-olds who had sex with 13-year-olds in Utah were treated like the adults they legally were and could face first-degree felony charges of child rape. In Utah, anyone under the age of 14 cannot legally consent. Adams successfully changed the law to allow 18-year-olds charged with child rape to be essentially tried as minors if they were enrolled in high school at the time of their crime. Adams’s family member was in high school, and since the law was also made retroactive, the 18-year-old-went from facing years in prison to accepting a plea deal for reduced charges and no jail time beyond the week he already served after his initial arrest.

While Adams swears his family member’s charges had nothing to do with his pushing of the rule change, the prosecution, defense, and judge alike all acknowledged that it played a major role in changing the charges.

The victim’s family was devastated. “It was out of nowhere,” the middle schooler’s mother told The Salt Lake Tribune. “I felt like I was punched in the gut.”

“I feel like a law is the law, regardless of who you are, but that wasn’t what was going on here,” she continued. “I feel like [Adams’s relative] just got special treatment … and nobody was going to say anything about it.”

Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Gives FEMA Agents the Worst Reassignment of Their Life

Two birds, one stone: Donald Trump has found a way to shutter FEMA and bulk up ICE.

Donald Trump stands on a tarmac in front of the Marine One helicopter
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A number of FEMA employees were told via email Tuesday night that they would be reassigned to ICE.

Sources familiar with the matter say that those who received the email were probationary employees who had been on administrative leave for months after the Trump administration attempted to fire them, according to The American Prospect.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

The email told FEMA employees that they would be reassigned to ICE “due to the mission requirements of the Department [of Homeland Security].” The DHS houses both ICE and FEMA.

The kicker: If the workers don’t accept the new position, they could be fired.

Showering ICE with resources has become a central feature of the Trump administration’s mass-deportation campaign. Congress has just awarded $170 billion toward immigration enforcement, with ICE getting an unprecedented $75 billion of that sum. Meanwhile, ICE agents are complaining about the unrealistic quotas placed on them by deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and wondering why they’re spending so much time “arresting gardeners.”

And FEMA, which provides crucial services to Americans experiencing natural disasters, is already in dire straits: While Texans were overwhelmed by flooding, the agency didn’t answer two-thirds of calls to its disaster assistance line, reported The New York Times. As climate catastrophes become more and more common, the president wants to eliminate the agency meant to respond to them altogether.

The priorities of the Trump administration have never been clearer: Remove immigrants at all costs, disasters be damned.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Insists He Was Clueless About Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Transfer

Either Donald Trump is fully in the dark about his own administration, or he’s playing dumb. Both are terrifying options.

Donald Trump puts his hands next to his mouth and speaks while standing on the White House roof
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump claimed he’s been left out of the loop by his own administration regarding its handling of the Epstein case yet again.

Speaking with reporters at the White House Tuesday, the president said that the Justice Department had left him in the dark about the decision to transfer Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison after the convicted sex trafficker sat down for interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Were you aware of, and did you personally approve the prison transfer for Ghislaine Maxwell that your Justice Department—” asked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“I didn’t know about it at all, no,” Trump answered. “I read about it just like you did.”

Trump further claimed that the transfer is “not an uncommon thing,” but legal analysts strongly disagree. Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig told CNN that the move was “so unusual” because Maxwell did not meet the DOJ’s typical standards for consideration as a “cooperating witness.”

Honig explained that a “cooperator” is a person who has been “thoroughly vetted, deemed to be credible, and somebody who DOJ has brought actual prosecutions based on their testimony.”

“She’s done none of those things,” Honig said. “So she’s already gotten a substantial benefit, yet without doing the things that you would ordinarily require of what I would consider a proper cooperating witness.”

Honig further underscored that it would take a “special exemption” from a higher authority to move a convicted sex offender from a maximum-security facility to a minimum-security “camp.”

“It certainly appears as if she’s being given some benefit for what she told Todd Blanche,” Honig told the network.

Maxwell has directly appealed to the president and the Supreme Court in pursuit of a pardon. A senior Trump administration official told CNN last week that Trump was not considering clemency for the convicted sex trafficker, though Trump emphasized to reporters just days prior that he was “allowed” to give her one.

Trump similarly purported last month to have no idea that his own administration was planning to meet with Maxwell, a woman whom he had met and interacted with several times over the last three decades, as she was his “bud” Jeffrey Epstein’s closest confidant.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2022, when she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the pedophile network, helping Epstein abduct and abuse underage girls over the span of a decade.

