Democrats Will Regret Not Stripping Trump’s Dangerous War Powers

As for the outgoing Biden administration, while it did massively scale back the drone war, it obviously did not end it outright. In continuity with the previous two presidencies Biden has continued to deploy special operations forces globally to go after ISIS and other “associated forces.” The threadbare legal underpinnings for these operations remains in effect as well. In his final War Powers Report to Congress in December 2024, Biden invoked the 2001 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force as well as “other statutes” to discuss U.S. troops and airstrikes in several countries to fight al-Qaeda and ISIS—but also against Iranian forces and their allies in Syria and Yemen. Biden also acknowledged the open-ended nature given by the various statutes, arguing that it is ”not possible to know at this time the precise scope or the duration of the deployments of United States Armed Forces that are or will be necessary to counter terrorist threats to the United States.”

Efforts to constrain or even illuminate these abuses have been equally limited and temporary. No one in Washington of significant import has declared that enough is enough; we are as far away from legislatively undoing 23 years of accumulated blank checks as we ever have been. A major push in the past two years to repeal the 2002 AUMF, used to approve the invasion of Iraq, was undertaken, only to stall in Congress. However, there has been no major legislative effort to end the 2001 authorization or to try and restrict targeted killings, rein in the 127e counterterrorism programs, or limit executive branch powers when it comes to waging war.

Here at the start of 2025, the 2001 authorization is comedically obsolete. Osama bin Laden is dead, along with his long-time deputy-turned-successor Ayman al-Zawahiri. The war in Afghanistan is over—and the United States is out of the country following negotiations and withdrawals done across the Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations. The Taliban is back in power after defeating the Western-backed government. Even still, the Biden administration has argued that the War on Terror has not ended. The 23-year-old authority justifying so much of American military action abroad has been stretched far beyond its text. Yet it lives.