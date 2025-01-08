“You Should Run for President”: Jimmy Carter’s Ad Man Speaks

“Oh? Why do you think that?”

Jordan and Rafshoon ran through a list of attributes they believed could give Carter a chance.

“What do we do now?” Carter asked.

“We’ll come back to you with a written brief,” Jordan told him.

After Nixon resigned in August 1974, Carter and his advisers saw the opening they had been seeking: Carter could run as a total contrast to the Nixon style of politics. Rafshoon told Carter the commercials could be an amped version of what he did in 1966 and 1970, portraying Carter as a man of the people who was vigorous and the opposite of the parade of polished Democrats from the Senate, among others, who were not-so-quietly lining up to take on Nixon’s successor, President Gerald Ford. Carter announced his longshot bid in December 1974, mostly generating a shrug from the press and from top Democrats in Washington.

Carter and his team doggedly put their plan into action. Rafshoon once again brought a camera crew to Plains to film Carter walking around the small town and making his rounds at his business as the sun lit his face. Every ad, he said, had a desired undercurrent: “Character. Character.”

Getting the Carter family’s story and its colorful figures into the public imagination, from Rosalynn to Carter’s whip-smart, service-oriented mother Lillian, was also key.

Soon Carter’s target was the Iowa caucuses, where the campaign saw a chance to link the state’s agricultural roots with Carter’s own, and Carter stunned the naysayers in January 1976 by finishing well ahead of better-known candidates such as longtime Senator Birch Bay of Indiana.

For Rafshoon, it felt like 1970 on steroids with Carter doing well with religious voters, farmers, and blue-collar voters, but also, as the Times noted in its coverage of Iowa’s caucuses, he “scored heavily… even among Iowa’s few Blacks.”

Rafshoon, as ever, was focused on the sale—selling Carter to the masses and the insiders. He credits Hamilton Jordan for nudging Carter to be in New York on the night of the caucuses and maximize the media bump from a strong showing by getting on as much television as possible.

“Barbara Walters thought he was cute,” Rafshoon told me. Other media types began to swarm around the candidate as he headed to New Hampshire. Yet as Carter climbed in the polls and won more contests, the scrutiny of the sale could be painful. Not everyone shared Carter’s estimation of himself that he could confidently balance his rectitude with the compromises of a presidential campaign that punched above its weight.

“Jimmy Carter’s Pathetic Lies,” was the headline for a cutting Steven Brill May 1976 article in Harper’s that went off like a bomb inside Carter’s campaign, Rafshoon recalled. Brill punctured holes in Carter’s description of himself on the trail as a “nuclear physicist and a peanut farmer” when he was a former naval officer with a bachelor’s degree who owned a warehouse.

“That didn’t hurt that much but it hurt,” Rafshoon said, saying that it made many of the reporters who had jumped on the Carter story after Iowa start to cover him with cooler heads.

Once Carter won that November, Rafshoon paid close attention to how the press covered President Carter. It was evident to him that many journalists respected his out-of-nowhere achievement and his political grit but they did not know Carter well or, worse, found him to be a little too corny for their liking, not unlike Rafshoon’s first impression of Carter after he heard that radio jingle a decade earlier. The seasoned Washington types could also sense that Carter was a grinner on television and at rallies but rarely flashed it when he saw them approach him. One senator privately said Carter “makes Richard Nixon look like an extrovert.”

That was going to be problem.

“I Don’t Need Sally Quinn”

In 1978, Rafshoon took Nixon’s old hideaway office in the Old Executive Office Building and made it his own. When he wasn’t with Carter and Jordan and Powell in the Oval Office, he enjoyed trading jokes with colleagues about his own time in the Navy or his days at the University of Texas as they worked on rehabilitating Carter’s public image, and there were always more stories to share about his time advertising movies.

Rafshoon was troubled, however, as the summer ended. Carter was doing better in the polls and had more energy. There was a new spark in his public performance, too, as he grew comfortable with the occasional veto to push back on Congress. Yet the press was still a headache. Washington not liking Jimmy Carter could be useful for him politically, but the press finding him standoffish and odd was not helpful at all. In an age before the Joe Rogans roamed the media landscape, there were few ways beyond advertising to get to people other than through the pillars of the press who ran the newsrooms, networks, and magazines.

Back in granddaughter Jaclyn’s dining room, Rafshoon shows me another one of his private memos to Carter, dated September 30, 1978. It reads like a pleading with the president to do what he loathed: courting a press corps he found hostile.

On page 21 and 22, Rafshoon offers Carter a checklist of proposals with space for Carter to mark “yes” or “no,” including interviews with CBS’s Walter Cronkite, PBS’s Bill Moyers, The Washington Post’s David Border, The New York Times’s James Reston, and CBS commentator Rod MacLeish, among others. There is a suggestion he talk with Howard Cosell as part of “attending the Redskins-Dallas Monday night game.”

Further down is a “yes” or “no” on whether Carter would continue holding “media dinners.”

Rafshoon remembered Carter at first being wary of the idea but agreeing to hold them at the White House if Rafshoon was sure they would help him get better coverage. Advertising might have been sufficient during the campaign to win power but holding power was another matter and demanded a different kind of salesmanship—the lean across the table, the confidential aside, the occasional flattery of someone you’d wish you could ignore because they were pals with Senator Teddy Kennedy of Massachusetts, who would go on to challenge Carter for the Democratic nomination.

“At the end of going through the whole list” of media people with Carter, Rafshoon said he asked him, “Who else would you like to have over for dinner?”

“You have another list?” Carter asked. “I thought this was it.”

“Well, who do you like?”

Carter grimaced.

“I’ll get back to you on that,” he said.

Later, Rafshoon said he told the president he needed to have Katherine Graham, the powerful publisher of The Washington Post over for dinner.

“You be there,” Carter said sternly.

Rafshoon then suggested Post executive editor Ben Bradlee and his wife, Sally Quinn, who had become one of the Post’s marquee writers and a social force in town.

“I don’t need Sally Quinn,” Carter said.

“I said, ‘I need Sally Quinn. You call her and say it’s Ben only.’”

Quinn ended up going.

“We had a terrific time,” Quinn told me in a phone call this week. “Ben and Carter really liked each other. Carter, of course, was going to like Ben. I don’t know what they thought we’d be, some Kennedy, East Coast elitists. But it wasn’t like that at all. Ben was a woodsman, he worked out in the woods, spent time burning brush, and Carter and him got into that.”

“I got along really well with Jimmy Carter, had a good relationship with him, really liked him,” Quinn said, adding that Jerry “got it. He got Washington, and he got that it was important for Carter to make friends in Washington.”

When Carter Spoke with Trump

Carter’s death at age 100, coming so close to the return of Donald Trump to the presidency, has made Carter’s contrast with Trump even starker. For Rafshoon and others who knew Carter, it feels like watching not only the end of a life but the end of a certain kind of American president.

Trump’s personal code is transaction—the art of the deal. Brute force. Bending enemies and friends to his will, whether it’s through “love letters” or through a barrage of Truth Social posts. As Trump told me and Bob Woodward in 2016, “Real power is—I don’t even want to use the word—fear.”

Carter’s eyes could instill fear in those who crossed him, and he could be stubborn, ruthless, and competitive to the point where he turned off even those who loved him. But Carter seeing real power as fear? It’s hard to imagine. This was a president who sat in a cardigan sweater before a fire in 1977 and asked Americans to make sacrifices due to a cold winter and gas shortages.

“Carter was tough, but he didn’t go out of his way to hurt people’s feelings,” Rafshoon said.

“He was never for Trump,” he added. “Trump probably couldn’t understand anything about Carter.”

Still, Carter had a knack for popping up from time to time during Trump’s presidency, despite his age and physical deterioration, never too far removed from the action even when he found it politically off or personally unsound.

Rafshoon told me Carter once spoke by phone with Trump in early 2019 ahead of Trump’s trip to North Korea to meet with dictator Kim Jong-un. Rafshoon recalled Carter telling him that he told Trump that he did not like John Bolton, who was serving as Trump’s national security adviser. Rafshoon said Carter said that Trump cracked that he did not like Bolton, either.

When Rafshoon pressed Carter for more anecdotes from the call, Carter glared at him and said Trump “wants me to get you to go work for him.” They laughed and Rafshoon did not ask any further questions about Trump.

I told Rafshoon that I briefly said hello to President Carter and Rosalynn Carter a few minutes before Trump’s inauguration in 2017. They nodded kindly as they walked through the Capitol, saying little on the way to their seats.

Former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon was hovering nearby. He noticed Carter had come, and said that while he did not admire Carter’s presidency, he was impressed by the elderly couple and the way they carried themselves. “Old school,” Bannon said.

Carter won’t be there for Trump’s second inaugural. But the U.S. flags fluttering outside, 48 years after Carter’s inauguration, will be half-staff in his honor.