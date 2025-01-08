Which Party Benefits From Zuckerberg’s Move? The One That Lies a Lot.

On the other hand, those same sources handed me this (partial) list of actual and destructive-to-democracy-and-society lies that are regularly told and promoted by Republicans in pretty much every venue and show up every Sunday on the political shows:

— The 2020 election was stolen.

— Global warming isn’t real or important.

— Giving tax cuts to billionaires helps average working people.

— Biden “opened” our southern border for four years.

— Democrats encourage illegal immigrants to vote.

— Social Security is a Ponzi scheme that’s going broke and can only be fixed by cutting benefits or privatization.

— A national healthcare system like every other advanced democracy in the world has won’t work in America.

— Free or inexpensive college doesn’t benefit the nation, but student debt builds “individual responsibility.”

— The Democratic Party is filled with sexual monsters and child predators who drink blood.

— Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and Afghanistan was responsible for 9/11.

— The United States was founded as a Christian nation, and the Founding Fathers intended it to be governed by biblical law.

— Critical Race Theory is being taught in elementary schools to make white children feel guilty.

— Cutting corporate taxes leads to higher wages for workers.

— Climate change policies are an attack on the economy and personal freedom.

— Gun control laws lead to higher crime rates.

— Wind and solar energy are unreliable and will destroy the energy grid.

— LGBTQ+ rights threaten religious freedom and the safety of children.

— Voter fraud is a widespread problem in the United States.

— Democrats want to abolish the police and create lawless “anarchy zones.”

— Universal basic income or expanded welfare programs discourage hard work.

— Raising the minimum wage will destroy small businesses and increase unemployment.

— Public schools are indoctrinating children with Marxist and homosexual ideologies.

— The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) caused massive job losses and economic ruin.

— Immigration is the primary cause of crime and drug trafficking in the U.S.

— The January 6th insurrection was a peaceful protest.

— Unions are corrupt and hurt workers more than they help.

— Democrats are pushing to remove God and religion from American society.

— The mainstream media is entirely biased and acts as a propaganda arm for the Democratic Party.

— Raising taxes on the wealthy will hurt small businesses and destroy the economy.

— Abortion is murder, and Democrats support killing babies even after birth.

— Medicare and Medicaid are unsustainable and should be privatized.

— America’s biggest national security threat is China, not climate change.

— Universal background checks for gun purchases are a slippery slope to gun confiscation.

— The U.S. military is being weakened by “woke” policies and diversity initiatives.

— Public health measures during pandemics, like masks and vaccines, are a government overreach and an attack on personal freedom.

— The Green New Deal will eliminate cows, airplanes, and American jobs.

— The COVID-19 vaccine is part of a government tracking or depopulation program.

— Teachers’ unions are destroying education by prioritizing their own interests over students.

— Democrats want to eliminate suburbs through urban housing policies.

— Cutting capital gains taxes helps working Americans and stimulates the economy.

— The U.S. has the best healthcare system in the world, and any changes would make it worse.

— Climate scientists are exaggerating or fabricating evidence to get government funding.

— Most Americans support banning books and other restrictions on teaching controversial topics.

— Homelessness is caused by laziness and bad personal choices, not systemic issues like housing costs and investment operations.

— DEI, Affirmative Action, and similar programs are a form of “reverse racism” that discriminates against white people.

— Black immigrants eat white people’s dogs and cats.

— January 6th was an inside FBI operation, a Democratic Party Antifa operation, or both.

These lies have political potency and have often altered election outcomes. Many or even most are frequently promoted by Republican politicians at every opportunity. Many are at the foundation of GOP political campaigns.