The Ceasefire Won’t End the Bloodshed in Gaza

Yesterday’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas—achieved under American pressure—was necessary, urgent, and overdue. So is the tempered relief that comes with it. There will be time now to find the dead; perhaps even the months necessary to mourn them. But a pause is not peace. Stasis is not an end. It is in the nature of occupations that they lead to bloodshed. For so long as Israel clings to land that is not its own and covets more, murder will recur with the certainty of the seasons. A ceasefire is only the first step, the barest minimum, in righting this historic offense to justice.

The agreement itself is nervous and provisional. It describes probationary periods, talks about talks, while leaving the stickiest and most serious issues, such as who shall govern the blighted Strip and what control the Israeli army will exert, still not addressed in full. And even at this eleventh hour—as it squeezes in as many late bombing runs as it can—the Israeli government is threatening to collapse the deal, just as it has done previously when any hint of a break in the fighting looked near.

During these six weeks, the forced evacuation orders in place on the Strip will fall away; Gazans are free to return to their homes. Though to talk of “freedom” and “homes” seems absurd in this light. It is easier, when reporting of Gaza’s dismemberment, to mention what remains rather than to list what is done and gone forever. What is there? Rubble, mostly. Under that rubble, corpses not included in official tolls. A lot of people stricken in the mind and the body. The roads remain, yes, insofar as routes have been cleared through the dust of what used to be familiar streets. Who will do the mending? The usual confluence of overstretched aid groups, volunteer nurses, émigré teachers. Not Israel, no. Not the United States, although both should bear the burden of repair, for they together made this wreckage. Instead, the Palestinians of Gaza—Palestinians in general, subaltern peoples everywhere—shall be made to remember that they have been disciplined. That extermination, even if its perpetrators have stepped back from the brink this time, was possible.