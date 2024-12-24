The Year of the Israeli Settler

The settler movement’s plans to reconquer the Strip and build on the ruins of Palestinian lives align neatly with those of the state that is today clearing the desired real estate. What was a crude dream in early 2024 is now, as the year comes to an end, being made with bulldozers and blasting caps a cruder reality. South of Netzarim there is starvation, disease, occasional airstrikes, and above all a sense of suspension—stasis, waiting. North of Netzarim, the army is snapping tight its noose. Everything above Gaza City is a free-fire zone. The operation there is the blueprint for what will follow again in the south, in the center, and everywhere else until the land and its people are no more.

There is a word, better than the ubiquitous genocide, to distill the monstrous totality of what is underway in the north of Gaza, and the clarity of the mission: extermination. And this rampage might be the first example of a modern war where its butchers tell you what they’re doing while they’re doing it. “What is happening there?” asks Moshe Ya’alon, former chief of the Israel Defense Forces, referring to Gaza’s northernmost towns. The army is “essentially cleansing the area of ​​Arabs.” Starting in early October, the enclave was sealed. No aid allowed in, only people allowed out. Not for the first time were Palestinians, some 200,000 of them, commanded to leave. Their exodus—to where? No place is safe—became a death march, as they were exposed above to the bomber pilots and operators of drones; Salah Al Din Road was and is a shooting gallery. Into November the air campaign thumped on. Hospitals were blasted repeatedly. Individual strikes killed 20, 30, 80 people at a time. On October 29, in the suburb of Beit Lahia, bombs flattened a five-story apartment block, burying under it 93 Palestinians. Perhaps as many as 75,000 people remain in this closing circle. Every last one of them, according to the Israeli army, is a fair target.

“It’s permissible and even recommended to starve an enemy to death,” according to Giora Eiland, ex-head of Israel’s National Security Council. “The only ones who will be left in that area will be terrorists who will surrender or die of starvation.” Eiland is one of the authors of the now-notorious “General’s Plan,” a ruthless strategy put forward in September by a group of retired military officers frustrated that Hamas fighters keep reappearing in places thought to be cleared. Its methods are simple: Isolate an area, amputate the aid, then squeeze. While Eiland might complain within earshot of Benjamin Netanyahu that his schemes have not been formally adopted, the plan’s spirit pervades the army. A better name for it might be the “Hunger Plan”; the “Annihilation Plan.” In Eiland’s judgment, it is only the beginning. “Israel’s government sees the ability to win in northern Gaza as a first stage that will lead to a permanent Israeli military government,” Eiland explained. “In the next stage maybe also to renewed settlement.”