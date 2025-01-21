The Real Meaning of Trump’s Fake History

Nicaragua was considered the most plausible location, despite the previous French efforts in Panama, and McKinley went to his death presuming it would be there if anywhere. But Roosevelt seized upon the Panamanian revolt from Colombia that made the Panamanian canal possible. Hay, who had stayed on, negotiated a new treaty with the Panamanians: the Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty, which allowed us to build the canal. We began operating the canal when it opened in 1914. Over 60 years later, the Carter administration negotiated new treaties with Panama that guaranteed the neutrality of the canal, permitted the U.S. to defend that neutrality, and gave the canal to Panama as of December 31, 1999.

Trump asserted that the United States “lost 38,000 lives in the building of the Panama Canal.” This is an egregious and purposeful misrepresentation. He is conflating numbers and expanding U.S. deaths in the same way other autocratic leaders have exaggerated their countries’ sacrifices to justify imperial actions. The French lost the most people: 20,000 workers. Deaths during the U.S. effort were likely between 5,600 and 6,000. But here’s the catch: Only a few hundred of those were U.S. citizens; the rest were all migrant workers imported from the West Indies, including from Jamaica and Barbados. The reason for these disparate numbers has to do with the protections we provided: White workers benefited from the advances made by the chief sanitary officer, William C. Gorgas, in curbing the mosquito threat, whereas the migrants received beds without nets and much fewer protections.

Equally false is Trump’s claim that McKinley’s tariffs created mountains of wealth. As Douglas A. Irwin explained for the Peterson Institute, McKinley was behind the Tariff Act of 1890 when he was a congressman, which sent prices soaring. As president, Irwin says, “McKinley was more forward-looking … [and] embraced trade reciprocity,” believing it was “time to move away from protective tariffs through trade agreements.” Tariffs remained high on a number of products, and it was the American consumer who was forced to pay. But the boon industrial times allowed us to succeed despite this, Merry says, not because of it. And had McKinley not eased his position, it’s likely the tariffs would’ve done considerably more damage.