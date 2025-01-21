Trump’s Awful New “Invasion” Executive Order is One of His Darkest Yet

It should be noted that Biden’s draconian policies did indefensibly restrict a lot of asylum-seeking, but there was still a statutory underpinning for it. Trump is going for something much more far-reaching. As Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern recently argued, the long-term game plan of Trump and the MAGA legal establishment may be to try to get courts to declare the question of whether we’re enduring a migrant “invasion” a political one that’s not subject to judicial review, unlocking sweeping, unfettered new powers. This order may be a big stab in that direction.

Making all this more absurd, Trump’s order asks us to believe that at some future point, he will willingly declare that the “invasion” has “ceased.” Yet even as he issued the order, border apprehensions are on track this month to drop again to levels rivaling the summer of 2020, the last year of Trump’s first term. While one can argue that this isn’t low enough, if Trump is declaring this an ongoing “invasion,” then it seems self-evident that he’ll never allow that the “invasion” has ended.

Which is where government propaganda will come in. This new order makes it clear that Trump officials will be under pressure to produce information illustrating both that migrants are bearing communicable diseases and that the “invasion” is in full swing. You’d think this might conflict with Trump’s desire to show that his “strength” has achieved border pacification: How will he demonstrate both that border crossings are down and that we continue to be “invaded”?