Suddenly, Trump’s Ugliest Threats Are Facing Surprise GOP Resistance

There are still nearly two months to go before Donald Trump assumes the presidency again, but Republicans or GOP-adjacent industries have already begun to admit out loud that some of his most important policy promises could prove disastrous in their parts of the country.

These folks don’t say this too directly, out of fear of offending the MAGA God King. Instead, they suggest gingerly that a slight rethink might be in order. But unpack what they’re saying and you’ll see that they’re in effect acknowledging that some of Trump’s biggest campaign promises were basically scams.