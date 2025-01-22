Meet the January 6 Cop Assaulters Our President Calls “Hostages”

Daniel “D.J.” Rodriguez was caught on camera shocking District Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone with a stun gun (video here). Fanone lost consciousness and was taken by a fellow officer to the hospital, where he was told he’d suffered a heart attack, a concussion, and a traumatic brain injury. The day before Rodriguez had written on Telegram: “There will be blood. Welcome to the revolution.” But when FBI agents asked him why he did it, Rodriguez wept and apologized, as January 6 defendants tend to when they get caught. (See my November 2021 piece, “The January 6 Defendants Are the Most Pathetic Revolutionaries I Ever Saw.”) “I don’t know,” Rodriguez said. “I’m a piece of shit. I’m sorry… I didn’t know that we were doing the wrong thing.” Rodriguez pleaded guilty and got 12 years.

Robert Scott Palmer sprayed police with a fire extinguisher, then pitched the empty canister at them. He also picked up a wooden plank and threw it at the cops. “I’m so ashamed that I was a part of it,” he told the judge. “Very, very ashamed.” Palmer pleaded guilty and got fire years.

Steven Chase Randolph was sentenced to eight years for striking a Capitol Police officer named Caroline Edwards in the face with a metal crowd control barrier. Ryan Samsel was convicted of the same thing but hadn’t yet been sentenced and now won’t be. Samsel was the first rioter to breach the police perimeter on January 6. A Justice Department sentencing memo recommended that he get 20 years, in part because he was still justifying his actions years later.