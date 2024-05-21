L. Brent “Zeeker” Bozell IV Had It Coming

Zeeker: My motivation was to break something. Prosecutor: And your motivation was to break something because you wanted to get into the Capitol building, didn’t you? Zeeker: It’s more like you just want to punch the wall to see—to get the—to get the frustration out…. It was the only thing up there that was breakable. Had there been a flower pot, this may be a different…. I was never part of a mob.

It wasn’t, Zeeker testified, until he broke a second window (by banging on it 10 times) that it occurred to him he might perhaps venture inside. He wandered into the Senate chamber, he said, not knowing until he was inside that it was the Senate chamber, and once inside he stayed only because he thought it would be a good rendezvous spot to meet up with his mother, whom he believed, mistakenly, to have entered the Capitol. “I wasn’t leaving without my mom,” he said. (Norma Bozell had walked to the Capitol with her son and then left.) Zeeker also claimed that he blundered into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office:

Prosecutor: And you ended up in Nancy Pelosi’s office, didn’t you? Zeeker: I didn’t know that was— Prosecutor: You didn’t see the big sign on top of the door that said, “Speaker Pelosi”? Zeeker: It seems—walking around.

At sentencing last week, Judge Bates took Zeeker to task for the “ease, and, at times, brazenness” of his trial testimony, giving answers that “defied both video evidence and common sense.” The judged said this was a consideration in giving Zeeker so long a sentence (the prosecution sought a much longer one). “You got caught up in events, but you’re a sophisticated adult,” Judge Bates said. (I wouldn’t go that far.) “You made the decision to testify.”

And so he did. No word yet about an appeal, but for the moment at least the conservative movement will muddle through without a fourth L. Brent Bozell. Zeeker’s foolishness is surpassed only by his sense of entitlement. If Trump is elected president, he will surely be pardoned. If not, justice will be served.