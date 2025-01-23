Memecoins Are the Perfect Trumpian Swindle

The $TRUMP and $MELANIA coins are a venture of the Trump Organization, the president’s family business, as well as two LLCs of unclear ownership. The official website says that 80 percent of the coins are held by CIC Digital LLC, while 10 percent are distributed to the general public and 10 percent are held as liquidity. Up to a billion coins will be gradually “created” over the next three years before an artificial cap is set on the total number in existence.

That structure is extremely favorable to the coin’s creators and initial adopters. Some cryptocurrency projects, like bitcoin and etherium, were created as an alternative medium of exchange in the wake of the Great Recession and the financial crisis. Others, like dogecoin and a variety of other “memecoins,” do not pretend to have an actual purpose. Purchasers acquire them solely because they might one day be worth more than they paid for them.

This approach to investing can lead to disastrous effects for consumers. Last fall, for example, a young woman who went viral on the internet for a fellatio joke created a memecoin based on her signature phrase. It reached nearly $500 million in market capitalization before losing nearly all of its value. She has denied accusations of a “rug pull,” meaning that she and other early adopters would have sold at the peak and essentially “pulled the rug” out from under others who poured thousands into it. But it’s telling that such schemes are so common that the crypto community has lingo to describe them. The Trump coins’ website has a three-month window where initial adopters can’t sell them, apparently in hopes of defraying these concerns.