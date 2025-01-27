Trump’s Coalition Is More Fragile Than He Thinks

That fracas has been dominated by Steve Bannon, the vehemently alt-right guru who helped Trump win the 2016 election and served as his chief strategist for the first seven months of 2017. Bannon has recently emerged as a frantic antagonist of Musk, whose inexhaustible wealth played a pivotal role in Trump’s 2024 victory—and who appears to currently hold favored-nation status in the new Trump administration. For the dogmatic Bannon, Trump must close the borders to more or less everyone; Musk and his fellow Silicon Valley oligarchs insist that there need to be exceptions, specifically for the restrictive H-1B visas that supply a significant portion of Silicon Valley’s workforce. Trump ultimately backed Musk but only after several days of name-calling, which culminated in Bannon (not inaccurately) calling Musk a “toddler.”

Over the ensuing weeks, that feud has continued to simmer. Last week, Musk cast doubt on a $500 billion artificial intelligence deal Trump had announced with one of Musk’s archrivals, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, tweeting that he had it on “good authority” that only a tiny fraction of that funding had actually been secured. For Bannon, eager to pry Musk from his position at Trump’s side, this was an opportunity. “There’s something fundamentally wrong here about the structure and about his understanding of the structure.” Bannon said about the breach of decorum. “This is not Silicon Valley. This is not tech bros.”

The feud between these two would-be puppet masters is clearly personal. But it is also ideological, unresolvable, and possibly lethal. When Trump appeared at his inauguration flanked by tech elites—Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg were all seated behind him as he took the oath of office—Bannon sneered. Referring to them as oligarchs—notably the same term deployed by President Joe Biden to describe them in his farewell address—Bannon portrayed them as pathetic losers who had been cowed by Trump’s dominance. “He broke them, and they surrendered,” Bannon told NBC’s Chuck Todd. One cannot imagine Musk taking kindly to Bannon essentially describing him as an unruly dog, though that is likely the point. For Bannon, the growing influence of Silicon Valley billionaires is a clear threat to many of his own political goals.