Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths Pays Attention to a Woman’s Rage

The premise of Hard Truths is that a short window into the life of this woman is worthy of observation. And so we watch.

This is a woman who wakes up, without variation, screaming. The sun shines into her room and birds call out, and the familiar routine playing out just outside of her window fills Pansy with apparent terror. She shoots awake like a woman being tortured in her dreams. Marianne Jean-Baptiste is an actor of prodigious warmth and subtlety, qualities on display since early in her career, when she starred in Leigh’s popular Secrets & Lies (1996) as a young Black woman who finds out her birth mother is an unhappily erratic Brenda Blethyn. In that movie, Blethyn played the complicated Leigh heroine, railing against the day like someone with too little else—love, especially—to occupy her. That woman, at least, gets the relief of being reunited with the daughter she’d been forced to give up for adoption when she was but a teenager—a midlife shock that reorients her for the better. Hard Truths gives Pansy no such relief.



Instead, we arrive at scene after scene of Pansy's fury. The dramatic backbone of the film is simple: Mother's Day is coming up, and Chantelle has asked Pansy to visit their mother's grave together—a somewhat suspense-filled request, as we realize that Pansy is incredibly avoidant on the subject of their mother. In typical Leigh fashion, scenes from Pansy and Chantelle's home and the day-to-day work pile up around this central strand, as the story builds its psychological portrait of Pansy, and we do our best to stand clear of the fireworks that ensue.

I’ve heard the complaint that Hard Truths’ plot doesn’t make for much of a movie, but the valuation of Pansy’s inner life, rife with questions about just what is going on with her and whether anyone within the film will come to understand it, is the plot. Leigh’s trademark approaches—the dramatically significant reaction shots, the subtextual selves bubbling up within each conversation—are all on display here and are not original. But the story itself, with its microfocus on impotent rage, feels revelatory.

Hard Truths is Leigh’s first feature since the wrongly underseen historical epic Peterloo (2018). Unlike that film, this is a return to Leigh’s more common mode: the working-class tragicomedy. It shares more than a little DNA with films like Leigh’s All or Nothing (unhappy marriage, unhealthy children) and characters like that played by a brutish Eddie Marsan in Happy-Go-Lucky, whose impatient driving instructor proved a remarkable foil to that movie’s unsettlingly upbeat heroine, Poppy. A moral question that arises in Leigh’s work is how to sympathize with such people: and yet we frequently do. Leigh’s work demands it of us. In Hard Truths, his characters learn to demand it of themselves.