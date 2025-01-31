“A Mortal, Existential Threat”: Harry Litman on the DOJ Crisis

Harry Litman is one of America’s foremost legal commentators with his frequent cable news appearances, his Talking Feds podcast, and his popular Substack newsletter. Now he can add senior legal columnist for The New Republic to that long list of accomplishments, as Harry has joined up with us after leaving the Los Angeles Times last year.





In this Inside Story, Litman talks about why he chose TNR as his new home and then moves to the grim developments unfolding at Trump’s Justice Department. “I can tell you for a fact people are both irate and terrified,” he said. Watch and learn what he thinks will happen at the DOJ, the Supreme Court, and our other key legal institutions in the second age of Trump.



