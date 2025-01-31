You are using an outdated browser.
“A Mortal, Existential Threat”: Harry Litman on the DOJ Crisis

The New Republic’s new senior legal columnist talks with editor Michael Tomasky about how Donald Trump is wrecking the Justice Department.

Harry Litman is one of America’s foremost legal commentators with his frequent cable news appearances, his Talking Feds podcast, and his popular Substack newsletter. Now he can add senior legal columnist for The New Republic to that long list of accomplishments, as Harry has joined up with us after leaving the Los Angeles Times last year.

In this Inside Story, Litman talks about why he chose TNR as his new home and then moves to the grim developments unfolding at Trump’s Justice Department. “I can tell you for a fact people are both irate and terrified,” he said. Watch and learn what he thinks will happen at the DOJ, the Supreme Court, and our other key legal institutions in the second age of Trump.

Michael Tomasky

Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic and the author of five books, including his latest and critically acclaimed The Middle Out: The Rise of Progressive Economics and a Return to Shared Prosperity. With extensive experience as an editor, columnist, progressive commentator, and special correspondent for renowned publications such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Daily Beast, and many others, Tomasky has been a trusted voice in political journalism for more than three decades.

