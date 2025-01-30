Trump’s Gaza Comment Had One Receptive Audience: The Israeli Far Right

The strange statement by the U.S. president came days after the announcement that most U.S. foreign aid (except military aid to Egypt and Israel, and some humanitarian assistance) had been suspended for no longer than 90 days. While on the surface this temporary and global measure is not connected to Trump’s Gaza statement, many in Jordan expressed concern that Washington plans to use its foreign aid to pressure Amman.

Jordan and the U.S. government had signed in 2022 a seven-year Memorandum of Understanding stating that American aid to Jordan shall not dip below $1.45 billion annually. This MOU runs out in the fiscal year 2029, and Jordanian officials have stated that there is no connection between the two issues. Nevertheless, Jordanian politicians, parliamentarians, civil society organizations, and the media have come out in an unprecedented blitz opposing the Trump idea and accusing the American president of playing with the lives of people and their rights by encouraging the war crime of ethnic cleansing. Jordan and Egypt support Gaza and the West Bank becoming an independent state, and both back the Ramallah-based leadership of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Mahmoud Abbas.

What made Trump’s statement particularly troubling was that it came at a sensitive time in the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which included the permission for Palestinians who were forcibly asked to leave the north of Gaza to return. On the very day of the statement, thousands of Palestinians were stuck with their belongings at the Israeli-controlled junction near the Netzarim area on both Salaheddine Street and Rashid Street, south of Gaza city. The delay by Israel was clearly a manufactured obstacle that was eventually resolved Monday morning, allowing the thousands to return—many to their bombed houses, forcing them to set up tents at their former residences.