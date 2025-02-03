Trump Is Aiming to Run Roughshod Over the States

Cutting off federal education funds based on a vague executive order would all but invite a host of legal challenges. Some of these would mirror other brewing court clashes over the White House’s efforts to withhold federal funds. But the Trump administration could face even greater hurdles here than in other policy areas: Chalkbeat, an education-focused news outlet, noted last week that federal law actively prohibits federal officials from imposing specific curricula on schools or requiring them to adopt specific teaching materials.

Trump’s most aggressive efforts to alter the state-federal relationship can be seen in immigration policy. Where education is traditionally a state responsibility, immigration exclusively falls within federal jurisdiction. To that end, the White House is targeting “sanctuary” cities and states that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. One of his initial executive orders directed the federal government to “evaluate and undertake any lawful actions to ensure that so-called ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions … do not receive access to federal funds.”

The president has long railed against sanctuary jurisdictions for refusing to cooperate with his deportation plans. On the campaign trail, he often threatened to focus most of his deportation efforts in those communities and suggested that he would use the military to supplement existing federal agents. Indeed, cutting off federal funds from these jurisdictions is not a new strategy: The Trump Justice Department attempted to cut off certain law enforcement grants early in Trump’s first term, only for a federal judge to issue an injunction after concluding it was likely illegal. The administration may be hoping that the Supreme Court will be more favorable this time around.