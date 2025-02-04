Why Are Hospitals Bowing to Trump’s Illegal Gender-Affirming Care Ban?

But the order is only that—a promise, not a law. “President Trump’s Executive Order has not made it illegal to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones to transgender people under the age of nineteen,” Chase Strangio, co-director of the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project, said via email Monday. “What the executive order is attempting to do is coerce institutions and providers to stop providing the treatment they believe is medically necessary for their patients by threatening all federal funding to an institution that treats transgender patients under nineteen with gender affirming medical care.”

In December, Strangio argued the Supreme Court case concerning gender-affirming care United States v. Skrmetti. In that case, the ACLU has argued that such bans are a form of sex discrimination and, as such, violate the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Trump’s executive order faces these issues, as well—among others concerning the separation of powers. “Not only does the Executive Order violate the constitutional rights of individual trans people, their parents and their providers,” Strangio said, “it exceeds the President’s authority and it attempts to direct federal agencies to act contrary to law.”

The crux of Trump’s order is a statement meant to sound lawful and binding—“it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.” Surely the courts will be charged with making sense of this statement as binding policy, but the message itself endangers many young people for whom gender-affirming care serves as a crucial lifeline. Not only must they navigate alternative providers, if any are accessible (half of U.S. states ban gender-affirming care for minors), but they must do so while living through the scapegoating lent credence by this order from the president.