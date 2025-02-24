Have the Democrats Given Up on the Homelessness Crisis?

With Republican antipathy toward this vulnerable populace an immutable fact of life, Democrats find themselves at a crossroads. They need a real message on homelessness in America because the one they have now is, at best, muddled and at worst a mirror of the right’s demonization. As homelessness increases, experts on public opinion say that more Americans are beginning to understand the root cause of homelessness as connected to issues of affordability and housing supply, even as political leaders try to send a different message, blaming the victims. Where Democrats fail to connect the dots of homelessness and rising inequality, Republicans have a freer hand to bring increasingly cruel and punitive policies to market, which end up being burnished with a bipartisan gloss.

As such, housing-first policies, which as it sounds, gives priority to providing permanent housing along supportive services to provide stability to those in crisis (as opposed to withholding such benefits until certain criteria, such as employment or substance use treatment, are met) have taken a hit. Often, conservatives have vilified unhoused people by linking them with civic disorder and the spread of disease. They have also connected unhoused people with their dehumanizing messages on immigration. President Donald Trump has said he will essentially back support further sweeps of homeless encampments, commenting that “The homeless have no right to turn every park and sidewalk into a place for them to squat and do drugs.”

Elon Musk, the billionaire head of the Department of Government Efficiency, a temporary government organization created by President Trump’s executive order that is sowing chaos through gutting federal agencies, has made numerous inflammatory remarks about unhoused people. He has said that the word “homeless,” is a “propaganda word for violent drug addicts with severe mental illness” and referred to San Francisco’s homeless population as “violent, drug zombies.” As many housing advocates have told The New Republic, housing cost and supply issues are the main drivers of homelessness. Regardless of the reasons people find themselves without a stable place to live, no one deserves to live like that, without privacy and basic amenities, and often with a greater threat of violence.