Different Encampments, Same Police

As victims of state violence, students are offered vastly more sympathy than unhoused people. Yet the logic of forced removal is the same: Authorities use a perceived threat to health and safety as justification to expel the offending population by force. On some campuses, theoretical harm to Jewish students was levied against those (including Jews) who were protesting actual massacres. On others, the conditions of the camps themselves—where students, like their unhoused neighbors, distributed food and medical supplies—were named a threat. Of the Emerson sweep, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “The growing encampment needed to be removed in order to address the public safety and fire hazards that it presented.” After the sweep, one eye witness watched city workers power-wash what was presumably a protestor’s blood from the sidewalk. For unhoused people, concerns about public health are regularly invoked not as a reason to provide public bathrooms and garbage pick-up, but as the justification for evictions at gunpoint.

Officials, police, and media infantilize both groups, an attitude that aids their criminalization. Like unhoused people, students are routinely described as lacking enough agency to make their own choices. “You’re dealing with children… that aren’t at the mental capacity you are at,” NYPD Chief of Patrol announced of students in yet another NYPD propaganda video—this one called “Consequences 101”—which memorialized its sweeps of The New School and NYU. The tactic at once neutralizes the threat students pose and retroactively justifies police intervention.

That police, administrators, and journalists presented students as puppets of agitators from elsewhere illustrates another link: the attempt to construe a community as one made up of or beset by outsiders. The NYPD was at such pains to declare that those arrested at CUNY had descended on the college from elsewhere that it counted only students of City College—one of 25 CUNY campuses—as having gone to the school. Any evidence of organization is suspect. “Why is everybody’s tent the same?” NYC Mayor Eric Adams marveled, parroting a particularly obtuse right-wing take. “We can’t have outside agitators come in and be destructive to our city.” Professors, neighborhood residents (even those subject to rent increases brought on by university land grabs or under the jurisdiction of university police), as well as people of conscience seizing on any possible lever to interrupt mass slaughter must be cordoned off from those with a right to take up space to make political demands.