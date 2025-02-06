Trump Is Undermining U.S. Soft Power at a Delicate Time

Soft power has been an expression of American cultural and political global hegemony since the Cold War, from the careful construction of alliances to counter other powers—primarily Russia in the previous century and primarily China in the current one—to the international proliferation of American music, fashion, and fast food. Soft power manifests itself in a variety of ways, from the substantive to the quotidian. It can come in the form of tangible material benefits, or it could simply serve to expand the aura of American values. For example, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, is a foreign aid program credited with saving more than 25 million lives, particularly on the African continent. It has expanded American soft power, but the same can be said of the presence of a McDonald’s restaurant in dozens of countries worldwide. (Trump halted disbursement of funds from PEPFAR shortly after taking office.)

Drezner argued that gutting USAID could benefit China and Russia, by convincing countries that might otherwise turn to the U.S. for assistance that Americans are unreliable. With this vacuum thus created, China has a freer hand to make the case to other countries that they are more stable partners; Russia can now argue that their conviction that the U.S. was capricious was correct all along. “Russia can make the case of, ‘See? They are what we told you they are. And are we really that much different, are we really so much worse?’” Drezner said.

If dismantling the foreign aid apparatus causes other countries to view the United States with suspicion, so too will the threat of tariffs on allies. This week, Trump delayed by 30 days plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, the country’s two largest trading partners, after the countries made pledges to beef up border security. (It remains unclear whether this will result in increased deployments from these two nations or merely a continuance of pledges that had already been made.) Imposing these tariffs would be in contravention to the trade agreement Trump himself negotiated in 2018—a move that international observers would interpret as another layer of capriciousness. Tariffs on Chinese imports did go into effect on Tuesday.