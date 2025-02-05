Trump-Musk Purge Scandal at Treasury Takes Yet Another Unsettling Turn

In an effort to tamp down the outcry around Elon Musk’s autocratic and illegal power grabs, the Treasury Department has sent a new letter to Congress that casts Musk’s takeover of the agency in benign terms. The letter suggests Musk’s access to Treasury’s payment systems—which was granted by President Trump; the systems are the conduit for $6 trillion in annual government payments to an enormous range of recipients—merely amounts to an innocent “audit” process, portraying this as part of a broad government reform agenda.

But if this letter is genuinely designed to address public alarm about these arrangements, it fails pretty miserably. In fact, the letter’s sheer evasiveness makes this scandal look worse. The letter has been dutifully noted by news reports, but it’s worth a closer read because it illustrates the range of questions that the administration will not answer about Musk’s arrangements.