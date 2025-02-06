Trump May Wish to Abolish the Past. We Historians Will Not.

In the imagined era of American virtue at the heart of the executive order, the politicized Supreme Court might be trusted again, violent and lawless people would not be pardoned, Native Americans and their historians might stop reminding us of a bloody past we find it difficult to face. And environmental degradation in the past will no longer sully our unified present. Given how the order requires the Department of Education to fund the revival of the 1776 Commission to plan the “celebration” of America’s 250th anniversary, the Department of Defense to engineer history programs, and the National Park Service to be complicitous in often vacuous patriotic public history programs, should we begin now to gut the most interesting exhibitions at the Smithsonian Museum of American History or at the National Portrait Gallery?

Using the order’s twisted logic, should we consider a complete revision or abolition of the National Museum of African American History and Culture? Its massive audiences have clearly not learned sufficient love of country from visiting those divisive halls. Should we plan to tear down the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that bears witness to a war that tore America apart and thereby protect our youth from such knowledge? What will we do with the Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial or the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and their immortal words carved in stone from truly conflicted pasts that we collectively, mostly survived? The Lincoln Memorial would have to scrub its reference to “every drop of blood drawn by the lash,” not to mention “this mighty scourge of [Civil] war,” whose legacies still haunt us.

But the threats to history do not stop there. Could many of our most prominent history centers and museums be scrutinized for their devotion to “accurate, honest,” and “unifying” history as narrowly defined by the order? Will this administration revisit the National Park Service’s thoughtful and informed approaches to American history? Will it shut down the more than 20 Civil War battlefield sites, visited by thousands, since those visitors may learn something about how slavery destroyed the republic and ushered in a brutal, divisive memory embedded in how Americans have sought to reconcile that war?