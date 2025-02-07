Here’s What Senate Democrats Should Be Doing to Fight Trump

This means that a corrupt and entirely unaccountable billionaire is close to having the power to choose what government bills to pay and what not to pay. I’m talking about Elon Musk being able to delete the file that controls your Social Security payments, or the payments to your kid’s Head Start program; to unilaterally shut down an agency’s funding, or cut off all benefits to blue states. It’s an unimaginably dangerous situation. And unfortunately, Democrats have been a lot slower in their response to this crisis than their counterparts in South Korea were.

Part of me understands this reaction. I certainly had a lot of trouble shaking off my malaise and getting back into action mode following the election in November. I mean, we already did the #Resistance eight years ago, and god was it exhausting. How could we possibly find the energy to do it all again? What’s more, it wasn’t clear to me what actions we should be taking—after all, Trump’s return to power seemed self-evident proof that the resistance failed.

But now that we’re back in the throes of a fascist takeover, it’s clear that massive noncompliance with that takeover is a hell of a lot better than despondent resignation. That’s what the resistance actually accomplished, back in 2016 and 2017: It forced the Democratic Party to start acting like an actual opposition party.