Trump’s Big Firing Spree Is Screwing the Working Class

Chopra was serving a Senate-confirmed five-year term that wasn’t due to end until late 2026. But in 2020 the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional a stipulation in the law creating CFPB that its director couldn’t be removed except for cause. Elon Musk, director of the White House advisory panel masquerading as the Department of Government Efficiency, wants to eliminate CFPB altogether, but under unitary executive theory that may not be necessary. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whom Trump named Chopra’s acting replacement, immediately used that power to shut down virtually all the CFPB’s regulatory activity.

Two other independent agencies Trump disabled by applying unitary executive theory are the National Labor Relations Board and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, where Trump fired a combined three officials, immediately denying both agencies the quorum necessary to function. At both these agencies the action was unprecedented, as with Chopra, but also illegal.

The EEOC enforces laws prohibiting workplace discrimination. Ordinarily there are five Senate-confirmed EEOC commissioners, two from the president’s party and three from the opposing party; each commissioner is supposed to serve a five-year term and the terms are staggered so you don’t get five vacancies at once. Trump short-circuited that, dismissing Democrat Charlotte Burrows, who wasn’t due to leave until July 2028, and Democrat Jocelyn Samuels, who wasn’t due to leave until July 2026. Because President Joe Biden never nominated a Republican to replace Trump appointee Keith Sonderling, whose term expired in July, the EEOC is now down to only two commissioners, Democrat Kalpana Kotagal and Republican Andrea Lucas. That effectively puts the EEOC out of business; by law the EEOC needs three commissioners to issue regulations. In theory the commission’s general counsel can still initiate lawsuits, but Trump fired the general counsel, too. (General counsels, it’s generally accepted, can be removed by incoming presidents.)