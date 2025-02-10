Gen Zers Long for a Simpler Time They Never Knew

Young men are plagued by anxiety about their future and their economic status, and have trended toward the Republican Party because they view it as being “stronger” than the Democratic Party, said John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, who has written a book on Gen Z political participation. Their sense of dissatisfaction is amplified by social media, where they see others on TikTok living their “best life,” which leads to them questioning their own self-worth, he continued. (Relatedly, many of the proponents of tradwife philosophy on social media are related to wealth, presenting a version of reality that would still be unattainable to most young people.)

Deckman added that there has been a “loss of status” for young men, particularly non-college-educated young men, who also feel as if they have been personally targeted by perceived Democratic emphasis on “toxic masculinity.” Meanwhile, increasingly popular conservative podcasters and public figures present a version of masculinity where they are more in control of their role in society.

For some young people, a vote for Trump may have been in itself an expression of nostalgia. Janfaza noted that for members of Gen Z who were too young to vote in 2016 and 2020, a return to Trump would harken back to an earlier time in their lives, when they were children or teenagers: a period prior to the pandemic and before they were subjected to the cares and expectations of adulthood. Trump’s platform incorporates nostalgia with his promise to “Make America Great Again”; a pledge perhaps designed to appeal to older generations, but which also resonates with younger ones who feel as if they have never experienced a time when America was great.