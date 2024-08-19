Why Trump Appeals to Young Men

In recent weeks, Trump has participated in interviews with influencer Adin Ross and YouTuber Logan Paul, who primarily cater to young men, indicating his interest in reaching those voters. He also chatted with billionaire Elon Musk last week. A recent poll by the Young Men’s Research Institute found that 68 percent of American young men surveyed “like” Musk and 52 percent said they had used X—the social media site owned by Musk, formerly known as Twitter—in the past week.

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, has also appeared on the popular Full Send podcast, hosted by a crew of internet personalities known as the Nelk Boys. They debuted a $20 million campaign to register and motivate young voters in battleground states, The Wall Street Journal reported, partnering with sports figures such as athletes from the Ultimate Fighting Championship—a sport that has become entwined with Trump support.

“They’re trying to meet young men where many of them are,” said Melissa Deckman, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute and the author of a forthcoming book on Gen Z politics. “There’s a deliberate strategy by the Trump campaign to reach out to, especially, disaffected young men. A lot of those men care a lot about the economy, but I think they’re also drawn to the perception that Trump is very strong.”