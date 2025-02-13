If Democrats Don’t Champion the Civil Service, Who Will?

The U.S. government is vast and hard to comprehend, making it easy to malign. Even more challenging is that a lot of its most critical functions prevent disasters from taking place, which means that, by design, the government is invisible when it’s working at its best. When the civil service is doing things right, people won’t notice it’s done anything at all.

But what it’s doing is the vast and constant work of sustaining American life. The Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture inspect food and drugs to prevent them from becoming contaminated. The Environmental Protection Agency keeps chemicals and pollutants from being dumped into our air and water. Food and health programs stave off hunger and illness; other benefits ward off destitution if Americans lose a job or are lucky enough to grow old. The Consumer Product Safety Commission keeps dangerous products off the shelves. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s mission is to prevent Americans from being killed or sickened by their work. Public health programs avert disease outbreaks. Banking regulators and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are tasked with keeping financial institutions from crashing the economy and fleecing consumers. And, of course, the Department of Transportation is charged with keeping airways, roads, bridges, and waterways safe.

The Federal Aviation Administration is a perfect example of a core government function that’s been taken for granted while it’s been hollowed out. Before January, the agency had been keeping its track record clean with fewer and fewer resources, making it more and more difficult to maintain. In 2023, The New York Times warned of a growing problem of close calls at American airports; there were at least 46 such incidents in August of that year alone. The “most acute challenge,” the investigation found, “is that the nation’s air traffic control facilities are chronically understaffed.” In 2023, the Department of Transportation’s inspector general found that 77 percent of “critical facilities” were staffed below the agency’s own threshold.