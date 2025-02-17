The Vast Dangers of Trump’s War On Information

A judge later ordered the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Food and Drug Administration to restore the web pages that had been removed, citing doctors’ declarations filed in the case, led by Public Citizen and physicians in the organization Doctors for America. District Judge John Bates wrote that if these doctors “cannot provide these individuals the care they need (and deserve) within the scheduled and often limited time frame, there is a chance that some individuals will not receive treatment, including for severe, life-threatening conditions.”

Zach Shelley, an attorney for the Public Citizen Litigation Group and lead counsel on the case to restore those health agencies’ web pages, said that most of the web pages are back up and that “we’re still working with our clients to identify additional websites” on which they may rely.

“That doctors and public health officials and researchers have access to those pages right now means that … patients are being treated correctly and scientific progress is moving forward,” said Shelley. Losing that access permanently would be “incredibly costly,” Shelley continued, in part because much of that information relates to monitoring and responding to outbreaks of disease.