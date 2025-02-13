Federal Workers’ Unions Are Waging the Fight of Their Lives

On Monday, a federal judge further delayed a deferred resignation proposal by the Trump administration. This came two weeks after the Office of Personnel Management sent an email to two million federal employees granting just nine days to determine whether to stay in their jobs without guaranteed safety and a commitment to be “loyal,” or resign and stay on the government’s payroll through the end of September, even though Congress has not yet appropriated funds for the federal government past March. Only around 65,000 federal employees had agreed to resign by Friday, according to the Trump administration—far fewer than Trump and Musk had hoped to entice with the offer.

Still, for employees like those in Smith’s union, the net result has been chaos, with each day bringing fresh—and often conflicting—updates and directives. At first, union members believed they would be subject to a hiring freeze, although they learned later in January that the health workers in the Department of Veterans Affairs, or VA, would be exempted. The email from the OPM, which bore the same “Fork in the Road” subject line that employees at X—formerly Twitter—received soon after Musk’s takeover of that firm, sowed further confusion: According to Smith, some workers simply reported the initial email as a phishing attempt, because they believed it was a scam.

“Folks at first were just confused and shocked. And then very quickly that started to turn into anger and frustration that our new administration was sort of implying things like, we were low productivity workers,” Smith said. He added that most members of his union did not appear interested in the proposed buyouts, unless they were probationary employees concerned about being laid off, or workers close to retirement. Then, after a week of confusion, the administration made clear that roughly 200,000 workers in the VA would be exempted from the buyout proposal.