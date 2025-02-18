DOGE Is Targeting the Wrong Agencies

One thing that is clear, however, is DOGE will have to be more deliberate than it has been thus far. For the sake of national security and democracy, a careful audit of the Pentagon cannot be done via the blitzkrieg approach the agency took at USAID. A project of this nature requires careful planning, as well as buy-in from members of Congress, who covet lucrative defense jobs in their districts and will be much harder to win over. Actual cuts to the defense budget are necessary but they can only be determined by Congress. Cutting waste will also mean putting an end to our forever wars and resisting nation-building projects like the one Trump has proposed in Palestine.

Should Trump and Musk decide that they’ll try an alternative to their move-fast-and-break-things approach, Pentagon reform may provide a rare moment of bipartisanship in the second Trump era and could even unite some on the MAGA right with the likes of Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders. Reforming the Pentagon and slashing the defense budget seems plausible for the first time in years. It’s still highly unlikely. For one thing, DOGE’s bid to dismantle the administrative state has been highly selective: Thus far it has only shown interest in bringing its slash and burn approach to departments engaged in work favored by liberals and Democrats, like USAID and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The dismantling of USAID and the CFPB was met with outrage. Efforts to root out fraud, let alone slash the defense budget, will inevitably lead to a confrontation with the powerful corporations that make up the military-industrial complex. Should a real audit take place, Trump will likely have to face the full weight of those companies and, in all likelihood, will quickly change course.