Where Do You Protest Elon Musk? Everywhere, It Turns Out.

Within hours, queer and trans groups and activists organized a protest at Stonewall to condemn the erasure, with hundreds of people rallying to condemn the administration’s attempts to edit trans people out of the nation’s history. These sorts of protests are now following each new Trump decree, every agency Musk has ravaged. The sites are expanding: from DC sidewalks to Congressional offices, from Stonewall to Tesla dealerships. The day after the protest against trans erasure, a small group picketed the Manhattan Tesla dealership, one of a number of actions across the country that day, each organized autonomously to locate the fight with Musk in any city or town where Teslas were sold. The signs and chants varied, but all illustrated the collapse of Musk’s business interests into his government takeover, tying his “Swasticars” to the “broligarchy.” On Monday, they were still popping up outside Tesla properties. In San Francisco, a sign was spotted in the dealership’s upper window: “We Hate Him Too.”

Building on the first weeks of protest, which focused on the budget freezes and staff firings at federal agencies, now protest is intentionally distributed. The Women’s Marches of 2017 took place in hundreds of cities and towns across the country, but only once and on one day. Eight years later, in a sense, the scene of the crime is everywhere: each hospital that has denied care to trans kids; each neighborhood ICE has tried to terrorize. From close up, this may seem diffuse or non-strategic. But it reflects the multi-faceted nature of the crisis (and the seemingly random volley of executive actions driving it): Those who are feeling rightfully overwhelmed are reasonably not limiting themselves to just one target in their response.

The Stonewall riots of 1969 were against the police, who wielded vice laws to suppress queer and trans life; the protest at Stonewall last Friday was a demonstration that the history made on that spot was alive, even if the opponents in that story had shifted. Throwing a brick or handfuls of pennies at the cops worked in 1969. But where do you make a stand against whoever has the password to the content management system running the website of a national park? Where do you protest the gangs of Elon Youth accessing government servers containing our private data? Why not Tesla?