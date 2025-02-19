The Latest Case Against Birthright Citizenship Is a Joke

The legal history of birthright citizenship is fairly straightforward, so I will recount it only briefly. In the 1857 case Dred Scott v. Sandford, the Supreme Court dismissed a freedom lawsuit by holding, among other things, that people of African descent were forever barred from American citizenship. Dred Scott is widely considered to be the worst ruling in the court’s history and a major catalyst for the Civil War four years later. During Reconstruction, Congress sought to unequivocally define American citizenship to include formerly enslaved people.

Accordingly, the Fourteenth Amendment is unambiguous on this matter: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” The meaning of “subject to the jurisdiction” is generally self-evident: A person is subject to the jurisdiction of the United States if they are within its borders. They fall under U.S. civil and criminal laws; they can be taxed and regulated under them; they can be sued or arrested for breaching them.

The jurisdictional exception has mainly referred to foreign diplomats and their children and, prior to 1924, to members of Native American tribes on the American frontier. The former group was not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States because they had diplomatic immunity and because granting American citizenship to them might interfere with foreign laws. The latter group consisted of members of sovereign political communities, even if they nominally resided in territory claimed or held by the United States. (That exception is moribund because Congress granted citizenship to all Native Americans by statute through the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924.)