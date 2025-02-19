Oops: Trump-Musk Cuts Just Wrecked an NIH Org Championed by GOPers

What makes this particularly jarring is that it could set back efforts to treat and develop cures for these awful afflictions, as these insiders and other experts fear. But it’s also that the potential for this center to do good—and the importance of the broader cause of battling Alzheimer’s—have both been championed by Republicans. Indeed, CARD’s full name—the Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias—honors former Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, an influential Republican who spoke glowingly about its potential to advance human progress when its opening was announced in 2022.

On Tuesday afternoon, at a meeting inside CARD’s building at NIH in Bethesda, Maryland, employees were informed that a sizable swath of the center’s workers were being fired, according to an employee who was at the meeting. One of those being dismissed, the source says, is Kendall Van Keuren-Jensen, who had been tapped to eventually become CARD’s acting director, replacing the current director, Andrew Singleton, who is reportedly set to depart.

Singleton described the impact of the news in dire terms in an email to colleagues that I obtained from two NIH employees. “This loss,” wrote Singleton, will “have a profound impact on the work we do to understand and treat disease.” Singleton added: “The next period will be difficult.” (He didn’t return emails for comment.)