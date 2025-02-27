You are using an outdated browser.
SEE YOU IN COURT

“Rule of Law Shock and Awe”: Norm Eisen’s Legal War on Trump and Musk

Lawyer Norm Eisen talks with TNR editor Michael Tomasky about the dozens of anti-Trump lawsuits he’s involved with—and how he’s winning.

Illustration of Norm Eisen
Illustration by The New Republic

Two weeks ago, everyone was asking frantically, “Where’s the opposition?” It’s somewhat more visible now, but a plausible answer to that question all along—even before Trump took office—has been: on Norm Eisen’s hard drive. The founder of the State Democracy Defenders Fund, Eisen and his group have initiated or are partnered in dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration. “Every time Trump and Musk flood the zone, we do two cases,” he says. “It’s called rule of law shock and awe.” Watch and hear him explain how he started prepping for this two years ago, how he got Elon Musk locked out of the Treasury Department, and where he thinks this is all headed.

Source photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Michael Tomasky

Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic and the author of five books, including his latest and critically acclaimed The Middle Out: The Rise of Progressive Economics and a Return to Shared Prosperity. With extensive experience as an editor, columnist, progressive commentator, and special correspondent for renowned publications such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Daily Beast, and many others, Tomasky has been a trusted voice in political journalism for more than three decades.

