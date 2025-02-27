“Rule of Law Shock and Awe”: Norm Eisen’s Legal War on Trump and Musk

Two weeks ago, everyone was asking frantically, “Where’s the opposition?” It’s somewhat more visible now, but a plausible answer to that question all along—even before Trump took office—has been: on Norm Eisen’s hard drive. The founder of the State Democracy Defenders Fund, Eisen and his group have initiated or are partnered in dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration. “Every time Trump and Musk flood the zone, we do two cases,” he says. “It’s called rule of law shock and awe.” Watch and hear him explain how he started prepping for this two years ago, how he got Elon Musk locked out of the Treasury Department, and where he thinks this is all headed.