Some Institutions Caved to Trump. Their Employees Are Fighting Back.

Some university administrations appeared to come to the same decision, quietly censoring themselves—while also backpedaling once criticized in public. At Georgia Tech, after an email instructing a similar removal of “DEI” mentions from the school’s website leaked to the public, the university claimed they’d already begun “discontinuing” such programs in 2023. Michigan State University canceled a “low-key” lunch celebrating Lunar New Year, then apologized for canceling the event, with the college’s director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office calling it an “over-reaction” to Trump’s order. There are likely more such instances, of internal-facing censorship, that have yet to come to light—and there will likely be more reversals once those decisions are inevitably made public.

“For decades universities were highly trusted institutions despite some conservative claims about them supposedly being hotbeds of radicalism,” said Victor Ray, associate professor of sociology at the University of Iowa (who spoke with TNR in an individual capacity) and author of the 2022 book On Critical Race Theory: Why It Matters & Why You Should Care. Long before Trump was amplifying panic about “Marxist maniacs” taking over elite institutions, conservatives spent years trying to gain credibility for their claims, getting inside universities by funding their own centers and scholars, and taking their fight to the media and general public with tales of purported left-wing excess on campus—”attempting to get a beachhead into higher education for their (bad, often wrong) ideas,” Ray explained, “coupled with a relentless public relations campaign claiming that liberal bias was ruining higher education.” These accusations cannot be separated from the reality that more people of color and women have entered academia, Ray added. “These rising numbers created a sense of threat, and in response conservatives tried to delegitimate higher education.”

At the same time, universities have made themselves vulnerable to these attacks. Through adjunctification, universities have reduced the number of tenure track jobs and their accompanying protections—and increased the number of adjuncts without such protections. “This means that higher education’s workforce is more precarious and less able to mount a collective response,” said Ray. Universities have also demonstrated their willingness to cave to pressure campaigns. “If Harvard was willing to throw their first Black woman President under the bus in a futile and self-defeating attempt to placate a racist movement, I don’t think many other universities will protect faculty when push comes to shove—although I would love to be wrong about this,” said Ray. “Similarly, the way universities have treated faculty and students protesting the war in Gaza sets a very dangerous precedent for suppressing speech and promoting state violence against demonstrators.”