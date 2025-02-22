Trump’s Own Pollster Just Hit Him with Very Bad News—and a Warning

As you watch President Donald Trump and Elon Musk recklessly attempt to destroy the federal government like a pair of toddlers picking legs off a spider, it seems as if Republicans have decided public opinion no longer constrains them in the least. Polls are already demonstrating public dissatisfaction with Trump-Musk’s autocratic overreach and top agenda items, yet they have only intensified their assault, and GOP lawmakers who have dared to air their concerns have done so in only the meekest of terms.

That’s why a new memo from the top pollster on Trump’s 2024 campaign is so intriguing: It finds that sizable majorities in competitive House districts are still unhappy about their economic predicament. Read carefully, it also gently warns Republicans that some Trump priorities they’re about to enact could prove unpopular in those districts, though it avoids saying this directly, perhaps to avoid angering the Audience of One.