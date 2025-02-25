The Trump Presidency Is an Unmitigated Catastrophe for Ukraine

Zelenskiy’s sang froid during his press conference, at what amounts to nothing less than the Trump administration’s betrayal of every promise and commitment the United States has made to Ukraine, both unilaterally and through NATO in concert with Washington’s European allies, was remarkable. It served as a gripping reminder of how important, for all his faults and both the military failures and failures of governance in Ukraine that have occurred during his watch, Zelenskiy’s leadership has been since, in the first hours of the full-scale Russian invasion three years ago, he declined the Biden administration’s offer to evacuate him with his family to Poland, defiantly saying, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Even the many Ukrainians who are disenchanted with him in general terms accept that the country could not hope for a better war leader. In this, the oft-made comparison between Zelenskiy and Winston Churchill is anything but hyperbolic. Like Zelenskiy, Churchill before the war was considered something of a buffoon, a political dilettante who had changed parties several times and who had done everything but distinguish himself during various periods as a government minister. And then, of course, immediately after the war, in the so-called “khaki election,” in which the votes of the war veterans proved dispositive, the British public voted Churchill out of office. But although many Ukrainians are predicting the same fate for Zelenskiy in a postwar Ukraine, as long as the war goes on, like Churchill between 1939 and 1945, Zelenskiy has proven himself the invaluable man. And his political opponents recognize this, as has been evident by the decision of his most dangerous rival, the former commander of the Ukrainian armed forces and now Ukrainian ambassador to Britain Valerii Zaluzhnyi, for the moment not to challenge Zelenskiy.

But for all the calm resolution Zelenskiy demonstrated at the press conference, one echoed by a separate joint press conference that preceded it given by Ukrainian intelligence chiefs, it is unclear just how seriously the Trump administration’s betrayal of Ukraine will affect its chances of holding off a Russian onslaught that, even before Trump all but wholly endorsed its self-declared motivations and many (though not all) of its strategic ones, showed no signs of faltering. After all, the conventional wisdom since the full-scale invasion was launched three years ago has been that while the EU countries in concert with the United Kingdom could prop up Ukraine’s shattered economy, thus permitting it to maintain basic services, pay pensions, etc., only the United States had the military resources necessary to provide the Ukrainians with the weapons platforms and munitions they required in order to survive.