Trump Is the American President of Putin’s Dreams

One of the hallmarks of Trump’s style of governance is that he cares little about most aspects of foreign policy. But he does appear to have genuinely swallowed the entire Russian propaganda narrative about Ukraine, short of repeating Putin’s nonsensical pretext that Ukraine needed to be “denazified.” While Trump is unmoved by the actual stakes of the war—an emboldened Russia that may look to invade other neighbors, particularly Poland and the Baltic states, that belong to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization—he does adore strongmen. At the same time, he also is so desperate for a huge, legacy-defining “win” that he is eagerly giving Russia everything it wants, even going so far as to make concessions to Putin before negotiations have begun in earnest.

Trump’s foreign policy is typically described as “isolationist,” but that’s not quite accurate. He’s a transactional imperialist. He sees the war in Ukraine as being useless because it costs America billions but only provides ineffable benefits (like checking Russian belligerence). The talks that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently engaging in with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, are instructive insofar as they show a different set of priorities. Trump wants the war to end, but he also wants to rob Ukraine of much of its sizable deposits of natural resources and precious metals, ostensibly to pay America back for the money it spent in helping Ukraine defend itself.

What Trump is asking for—from a nation that the United States was, until recently, pledged to defend—is so breathtaking it is difficult to comprehend. Ukraine not only would cede a great deal of its sovereign territory to Russia, it would also effectively cede much of its economy to the U.S.—all to “pay it back” for its support in a war that Trump is now attempting to force it to surrender. Per the Telegraph, the U.S. would take half of Ukraine’s revenues from resource extraction as well as half of the financial value of “all new licenses issued to third parties” for the monetization of those resources. The U.S., moreover, would have to be paid before anyone in Ukraine saw a dime. It makes the terms imposed on Germany at the end of World War I seem downright modest. At the same time, it would effectively destroy what remains of America’s reputation abroad. Why would any nation accept American support knowing that a future administration could waltz in and demand such onerous terms?