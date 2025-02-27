RFK Jr.’s Mental Health Bait and Switch

But simply stripping people of access to medications and psychiatric care, as Kennedy and Trump threaten to do, without addressing the underlying suffering to which these treatments are a response would provoke a public health disaster. While the rich would continue to pay privately for whatever they may need or want and would turn to the black market as needed, approximately 100 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured would be cut off from essential care. Millions would suffer from dangerous medication withdrawal, sudden withdrawal of social connections upon which they’ve come to depend, and sudden increases in need for expensive and often traumatic hospitalization. Many would likely die by suicide or overdose.

At its base, the debate over the future of mental health is not a matter of scientific disagreement; it is a political struggle over the meaning of care and of society itself. Kennedy’s agenda presents a vision in which mental suffering is met with stigma, suspicion, and withdrawal of resources together with punishment and coercion. Progressives must present an alternative: one that meets people where they are, validates their suffering, and responds with robust public investment in care systems that address root economic and social causes while also guaranteeing universal rights to medical and psychiatric care.

This is not a debate about psychiatry—and those of us internal to the field must not let the narcissism of small differences prevent us from uniting to do what basic ethical and political responsibility requires of us at this crucial historical juncture. We are in a fight over whether we will, as a society, choose solidarity or abandonment and whether we will meet suffering with care or with cruelty. The future of both mental health and democracy in America depends on our answer.