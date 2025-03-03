Yair Golan: The IDF General Who Can Revive the Israeli Left

Golan is a former IDF deputy chief of staff. A reserve major general, he was also commander of the Home Front Command (in charge of protecting civilians in emergency situations) and of the Northern Command (in charge of overseeing security in the northern part of the country). He was deputy minister of economy in the Bennett-Lapid 2021 government for Meretz and served as a member of the Knesset for Meretz from 2019 to 2022. He ran previously for Meretz party leader and lost, partly because the dovish party didn’t want to be led by a military figure. But times have changed. Now, even the left understands that it needs military bona fides in a country still deeply traumatized by October 7.

On the day that Hamas attacked inside Israel, Golan put on his uniform as soon as he heard what was happening and reported to the Home Front Command. He received calls from worried parents about their children hiding out from Hamas terrorists on the Nova Music Festival grounds. Consulting Google Maps, he headed in that direction and rescued three young men. “I was completely alone with a rifle,” he said. But he didn’t hesitate: “You don’t stay and do nothing. You don’t wait for commands … people can change the picture, do something positive in time of huge trauma.”

He reentered politics, he told me, “because I think that the main and the most important issue concerning the destiny of Israel is the following: annexation or separation? Where are we heading? It’s very important to define the problem. It’s not about two-state solution, three-state solution.… We could think about all kinds of solutions. We know that the human imagination has no limits. The real question is what do we want?”