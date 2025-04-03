A Lawyer’s Crusade Against “Copaganda”

In 1978, Jamaican-born sociologist and cultural theorist Stuart Hall and a team of academics published the landmark study Policing the Crisis, an in-depth look at how the British press elevated “mugging”—a new term, imported from the United States, for a very old crime—to the top of the national agenda. As it happened, there was no crisis. An increase in street robberies that had begun two decades earlier was declining. But armed with a new label, one bearing a distinct racial subtext, the press sensationalized the issue, using it as a stand-in, Hall argued, for broader national anxieties. Judges began imposing ever-harsher sentences, slapping one teenager with an extraordinary 20 years. Mugging had become what sociologist Stanley Cohen called a “moral panic,” when a phenomenon or group “emerges to become defined as a threat to societal values and interests.”

More recent examples aren’t hard to find, as Karakatsanis amply documents. In 2021, a video of a man stealing items from a San Francisco Walgreens went viral. The timing proved convenient for the pharmacy chain, which two years before had quietly announced plans to close 200 stores and now found shoplifters a scapegoat. But it was also useful for a coalition of right-leaning politicians, tech billionaires, real estate interests, and especially police unions who were then mounting a recall effort against progressive D.A. Chesa Boudin. The video quickly became national news, resulting in more than 300 articles, many of which framed the incident as part of a terrifying wave of petty theft attributable to Boudin’s reforms, which included an emphasis on diversion programs (and, perhaps not incidentally, an effort to hold police responsible for misconduct, including one homicide). Boudin’s approach had emboldened thieves, they charged. Eventually, it turned out there had been no wave of shoplifting, as even Walgreens’s CEO admitted a few years later, when he commented on an earnings call that “maybe we cried too much” about retail theft. But by that time the narrative had been firmly embedded in the public mind and the D.A. forced from office, with others soon to follow.

The incident highlights the aggressive P.R. battle waged against progressive prosecutors and bail reform, but it also underlines another of Karakatsanis’s key points: that only certain crimes—often ones committed by the poor, with minimal societal impact—are treated as emergencies, frequently described as “waves” and “surges.” As the media watchdog Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting noted, when Walgreens paid $4.5 million to California employees who’d sued the chain for wage theft (a crime that robs workers of some $50 billion per year), it occasioned just a single news item, in a legal trade publication. No one demanded a crackdown by law enforcement, or the firing of the state attorney general for refusing to “get tough” on the chain’s white-collar perps. As Karakatsanis writes, “Addressing financial crimes could significantly alter the distribution of wealth, the array of life opportunities, and physical safety for hundreds of millions of human beings. But neither the police nor the media pay much attention to them, and they certainly don’t foment panic about them.”