Beware Trump’s Talk of Coming “Emergencies”

Even before he took office, Donald Trump spoke of emergency: America is in the grip of a “woke” and weaponized federal government, he warned. Then came the catch: With the nation in such a state, the normal rules weren’t going to apply anymore. In the weeks since he has taken office, they haven’t, and we’ve seen the result: The president has set up opportunities for grift through meme coins and other means; he has violated administrative laws and usurped the power of the purse from Congress; he appears to be turning the Department of Justice into his personal legal team; and his billionaire co-president, Elon Musk, is involved in decisions related to agencies (supposedly) regulating his businesses, just to name a few. The goal posts have shifted so far that they can no longer be spotted on the playing field.

Those who study autocracy will tell you: All this talk of emergency is an emergency in itself. The road to authoritarianism is paved with this trope—the dire pending calamity that only the strongman has seen, and which only he can solve. The idea of a shared predicament adds gloss to the unthinkable, so that it starts to seem reasonable: Your pets aren’t safe living in the same neighborhood as Haitians, so 20 million people need to be deported, posthaste. The emergency, should it come, may not be entirely real. What is real is that before you know it, this rhetorical bait and switch has cleared the way for the further consolidation of authoritarian rule. It’s never been a more important time to learn to recognize this trick, and learn to decode it.