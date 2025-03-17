Is the American Electric Car Already Dead?

The story of the ill-fated Vega should offer an object lesson in bad planning for today’s car industry. The rise of electric vehicles is the most transformative event in automobile manufacturing since Henry Ford invented the moving assembly line to churn out Model Ts. Legacy automakers have failed to adequately confront it. GM and Ford are again struggling to compete against foreign companies, having long prioritized hulking, expensive gas-guzzlers over investments in the cars of the future. Ford lost $5.1 billion on its EV business in 2024. GM faces mounting losses abroad. Both could lose billions if the full scope of the White House’s proposed tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, as well as on aluminum and steel, is implemented and ends up sticking. As companies blame workers, consumers, and competitors for their troubles, President Donald Trump and the GOP blame a nonexistent Green New Deal and China, whose firms now dominate EV supply chains. As with the Vega, however, executives in Detroit mainly have themselves to blame for failing to keep up with the times. The White House, meanwhile, is poised to encourage companies to double down on their shortsighted strategies—and leave autoworkers to deal with the fallout.

This won’t be the first time that the people who build cars shoulder their bosses’ mistakes. Having weathered the Vega, the deindustrialization of the surrounding Mahoning Valley, and the great recession, GM “reallocated” Lordstown Assembly in 2019. That March, after years of layoffs, the company shut down production of the Chevy Cruze and left some 1,700 people out of a job.

Among them was George Goranitis, a sunny native of Warren, Ohio, who worked several jobs at Lordstown during his 10-plus-year tenure. Once the factory closed, he transferred to another UAW shop in Tennessee. “I thought I had made the biggest mistake of my life,” he told me over FaceTime, tearing up. He moved back home less than a year later to be closer to his family. After that, he bounced from gig to gig, making considerably less than he had at Lordstown. For a while, he worked as a corrections officer at a local prison. Then, in 2022, Goranitis was hired to work at a new plant: Ultium Cells.