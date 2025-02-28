Why I’m Not Joining the Economic Blackout Day

It may be argued that the February 28 blackout is intended just as a shot across the bow, a sort of digital general strike to alert bad actors that consumers are organizing to resist them. And indeed, People’s Union USA plans future one-week boycotts against individual corporations, for various specified reasons. But kicking these off with an Everybody Boycott invites critics to write the movement off as a woolly-headed protest against “the system as a whole,” like the Yippies trying to levitate the Pentagon in 1967. As for the future individual boycotts, I wish People’s Union USA would spell out in greater detail, with links to reputable sources, their purpose. An Amazon boycott planned for March 7-14 requires little explanation, but before I boycott General Mills I’d like to know more about “food industry corruption and the poisoning of our families.”

Even these more targeted boycotts are ill-timed, because they take us away from the emergency of the moment, which is Donald Trump’s presidency. What can we do to fight that? Plenty. Start by reading a web page from the nonprofit Choose Democracy, titled, helpfully, “What can I do to fight this coup?” The nonprofit Indivisible’s “Practical Guide to Democracy on the Brink” is also quite useful. Boycotts can play a role in Trump Resistance 2.0, but let’s boycott the right targets. People have lately been picketing Tesla dealerships to pressure Elon Musk to get the hell out of the White House. Good idea—keep it going! I’ve previously urged New Republic readers (and The New Republic itself) to get the hell off Twitter. (TNR, I’m sorry to report, ignored me.) Advertiser boycotts of Twitter should expand.

I’ll have more to say going forward on how to mobilize against Trump’s corruption, his illegal actions, and his abuse of power. This isn’t how. If you really, really want to join the February 28 blackout I guess go ahead, because it’s basically harmless—but that’s the problem. The Trump opposition needs to impose pain at carefully chosen leverage points. It needs (in a nonviolent sense) to do harm.