This Is Not the Time to Lecture Protesters

The protest of the protests has begun.



Despite overwhelming evidence that the demonstrations in Los Angeles are largely peaceful, we’re nonetheless hearing the paternalistic refrain that protesters should “obey the law”—as if they’re feral children in need of reminders about the norms of civic society. The sages of the punditocracy have rather predictably conflated mass anger with mass mayhem, even suggesting that the best strategy is simply to go home and hope for the best.

“As unsatisfying as it may be for some citizens to hear, the last thing anyone should do is take to the streets of Los Angeles and try to confront the military or any of California’s law-enforcement authorities,” Tom Nichols pleaded in The Atlantic on Sunday. Fearing Trump is searching for a “pretext” to use force (as if Trump requires a pretext), he cautioned the protesters: “Be warned: Trump is expecting resistance. You will not be heroes. You will be the pretext.”

Yes, please don’t resist. By all means, take to the streets—but do so in a perfectly orderly, law-abiding way. If you encounter the military, National Guard, or law enforcement, tuck tail and run. Better yet, sit quietly in your living room and watch it all play out on TV. Because otherwise you risk giving Trump a pretext to crack down even harder on undocumented immigrants, to militarize entire cities, and even to take control of elections.

This line of reasoning, which can be readily found among the center-left and center-right commentariat, makes a number of fatal mistakes. We all know (or should know by now) that Trump doesn’t actually need a pretext to do whatever he wants to do. And for many Angelinos, whatever Trump attempts to do next is hardly front of mind; as far as they’re concerned, the worst-case scenario is happening to them right now. ICE is snatching up family members, neighbors, friends, and co-workers at their workplaces. The terror has already reached their doorstep, even if it has not yet reached the pundits’.