Trump Is Expanding His Dangerous Cult of Impunity

Tate is an emblematic figure of the “manosphere,” a loose network of anti-feminist social media figures. He and his allies attract disaffected young men to their movement by amplifying their sexual and social insecurities and then teaching them to blame their perceived shortcomings on women, feminists, and “elites.” Tate’s support for violence against women, as well as his disturbing views on rape and sexual assault, has raised alarms on both sides of the Atlantic. British schools have even mounted special campaigns to counter his popularity among their youth.

In addition to preaching misogynistic views, Tate has faced multiple criminal investigations for allegedly acting on them. In Romania, where he and his brother Tristan resided, prosecutors charged the two men with rape and human trafficking in 2022. British prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for them last year in connection with similar allegations in that country 10 years ago. They have lived under house arrest for most of this decade while they await prosecution and/or extradition.

Despite their legal issues, or perhaps because of them, Tate is a popular figure in far-right circles. The Financial Times reported last week that the Trump administration, through special envoy Ric Grennell, had pressured the Romanian government to release the two brothers from house arrest. Grennell later denied that he had done so, though he said he supported Tate. So did Trump, who insistently claimed to know nothing about them. The Romanian government denied that U.S. pressure had played a role in the two brothers’ sudden flight from the country last week.