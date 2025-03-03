Would President Trump Have Stopped Hitler? The Answer Is Alarming.

In the face of all this, what did President Roosevelt do? He fought back. He put his country firmly on the anti-fascist side. In the light of recent events, one can’t help but wonder if Donald Trump, had he been president in 1940, would have done the same.

The lazy answer to the question is: Yes, of course he would have; after all, Germany declared war on the United States after Pearl Harbor, and once Germany did that, any president would have fought the Nazis.

That’s true as far as it goes. But the crucial period here was before Pearl Harbor, as Hitler was rampaging his way across western Europe—and courting the favor of influential Americans. It was during this period that FDR steadily steered the United States firmly toward the side of democracy, eventually overcoming political headwinds at home to help to prevent the fall of Britain and prepare the United States for the war footing it would need to adopt after December 7, 1941.