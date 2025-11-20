U.S. Coast Guard Will No Longer Consider Swastika a Hate Symbol
The Coast Guard seems to be fine with Nazis now.
The U.S. Coast Guard is no longer going to consider the swastika a hate symbol.
The Washington Post reports that a new policy will take effect next month at the military branch that will reclassify the swastika, used by the German Nazi Party and adopted as a global symbol of fascism and white supremacy, as “potentially divisive.” Other symbols being reclassified include the Confederate flag and the definition of a noose, although displaying the flag will still be banned.
Some historic displays or art with the Confederate flag will still be permitted, the Post reports. The new policy comes even though the Coast Guard isn’t part of the Department of Defense, under which Secretary Pete Hegseth has sought to overhaul standards on harassment and hazing.
Instead, the Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security, but that hasn’t stopped the military branch from the Trump administration’s attempts to change military culture. On Donald Trump’s first day as president, he fired the first woman commandant at the Coast Guard, Admiral Linda Fagan, ostensibly for focusing too much on diversity initiatives.
Days later, the new acting commandant, Admiral Kevin Lunday, suspended the Coast Guard’s hazing and harassment policy that included the swastika in a “list of symbols whose display, presentation, creation, or depiction would constitute a potential hate incident.”
Both in his first and second terms, Trump has trafficked in racist tropes, and reclassifying the swastika may be an attempt to retain and attract people the military would have previously turned away. In any case, racism is becoming less and less of a dealbreaker for national service under Trump.