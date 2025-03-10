A Very Trumpian Moral Panic Has Struck the Art World

This perilous moment requires both legal reform and cultural reflection. Most crucially, the Supreme Court must offer guidance on what constitutes a “lascivious” image and what differentiates such an image from constitutionally protected artistic depictions of children, clothed or otherwise. This definition should foreground the actual depiction of the child in a photograph, not the potential reaction of the photographer or a consumer. This change will require rolling back the judicially created Dost test and existing lower court precedent that permits interpretation of images through the voyeuristic gaze of a pedophile. In recent years, the Supreme Court has declined to hear multiple cases that could have curtailed or eliminated the Dost test, devoting its attention to a mix of high-profile cases advancing the goals of the conservative legal movement and technical ones lacking public salience.

Ultimately, debates over controversial art belong not in courts but in the cultural sphere—in galleries, academic journals, and public discourse. Mann’s art has always had its thoughtful detractors, some of whom view “Immediate Family” as an ethically dubious spectacle. But they have defended its place in museums and the artistic canon, engaging in the nuanced dialogue that sustains and enriches art criticism. Writing for The New Republic in 2015, Cara Parks observed that Mann’s photography can simultaneously be “arrestingly beautiful” and “troubling.” Like much good art, it is precisely this unresolved tension—the inability to neatly categorize Mann’s work, the coexistence of conflicting narratives—that gives it power and cultural significance.

It’s the religious crusaders and political opportunists we should truly fear—those who seek to weaponize state power to enforce their own moral preferences. They increasingly have the ear of elected Republicans in Washington and across the country as they seek to impose a singular vision on a pluralistic society. The seizure of Mann’s photographs endangers much more than one artist’s legacy or one museum’s autonomy; it’s a threat to First Amendment protections and to important art that dares to challenge us.